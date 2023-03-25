Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,846 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $833,000. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFS Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,247,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $133.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.50 and a 200 day moving average of $138.29. The company has a market cap of $94.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

