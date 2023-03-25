Benchmark Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Benchmark restated their sell rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $250.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NFLX. Barclays raised their target price on Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $343.13.

NFLX stock opened at $328.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $146.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $396.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $333.38 and a 200-day moving average of $295.15.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

