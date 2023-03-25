Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €44.50 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €44.50 ($47.85) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €34.00 ($36.56) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €32.50 ($34.95) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.90 ($34.30) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($27.96) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($35.48) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

FRE stock opened at €23.60 ($25.38) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($64.69) and a one year high of €80.00 ($86.02). The company has a fifty day moving average of €26.48 and a 200-day moving average of €25.11.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

