Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Grenke (ETR:GLJ) a €40.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($43.01) price target on Grenke (ETR:GLJ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($35.48) target price on shares of Grenke in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($38.71) target price on shares of Grenke in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of ETR GLJ opened at €22.60 ($24.30) on Tuesday. Grenke has a 1-year low of €17.99 ($19.34) and a 1-year high of €30.52 ($32.82). The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of €26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of €23.02.

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copying and medical technology, as well as other IT products.

