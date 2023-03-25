Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BHLB traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.10. The stock had a trading volume of 327,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,803. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.10. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.04 and a fifty-two week high of $31.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $137.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $96,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,446.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

