Bernzott Capital Advisors Buys 3,639 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.99.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of MS stock opened at $83.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.86. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $141.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,500,126. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,500,126. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,824,933.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

