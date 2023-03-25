Bernzott Capital Advisors Grows Stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 731,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,990 shares during the period. Cadence Bank comprises 2.3% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.67% of Cadence Bank worth $18,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 70,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Cadence Bank by 1.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 121,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Cadence Bank by 8.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after buying an additional 18,654 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cadence Bank by 3.4% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Cadence Bank by 6.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,344,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,057,000 after buying an additional 135,169 shares in the last quarter.

Cadence Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $20.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $30.95. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Cadence Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CADE shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cadence Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.30.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

