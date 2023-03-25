Bernzott Capital Advisors Has $9.21 Million Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Bernzott Capital Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Waste Connections were worth $9,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,154,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,669,438,000 after buying an additional 426,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 34.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,291,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,922,000 after buying an additional 2,907,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,966,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,346,827,000 after purchasing an additional 981,635 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 193.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,643,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,862,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $932,872,000 after purchasing an additional 23,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $135,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,277.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $135,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,277.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $611,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,936.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,955 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WCN opened at $133.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.59. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $148.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.75.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

