Bernzott Capital Advisors Sells 13,137 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Bernzott Capital Advisors trimmed its position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 629,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,137 shares during the quarter. Hostess Brands accounts for approximately 1.8% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $14,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWNK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 103.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247,765 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,997,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,790,000 after acquiring an additional 96,984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hostess Brands by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,037,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,046,000 after buying an additional 229,103 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Hostess Brands by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,004,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,147,000 after buying an additional 55,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hostess Brands by 9.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,887,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,446,000 after buying an additional 320,776 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $24.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.59. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $339.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Sunday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing baked goods. It operates through the Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess, Dolly Madison, Cloverhill, Big Texas, and Voortman brands.

