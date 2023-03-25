Bernzott Capital Advisors Sells 8,794 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Bernzott Capital Advisors cut its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNOGet Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,794 shares during the quarter. Terreno Realty makes up 3.3% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned about 0.59% of Terreno Realty worth $25,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 416.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,459,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 25.6% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 42,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,653 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Terreno Realty by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 254,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Terreno Realty by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Terreno Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

Shares of TRNO opened at $61.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $81.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

