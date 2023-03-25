Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Kaizen Financial Strategies

Kaizen Financial Strategies cut its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,945 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 45.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $1,988,582.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,376,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $1,988,582.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,376,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $854,565.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,274 shares of company stock worth $4,074,758. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Best Buy Stock Down 0.4 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $74.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $100.93.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.51%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

