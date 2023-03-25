Biconomy (BICO) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.02 Million

Biconomy (BICO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One Biconomy token can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001334 BTC on exchanges. Biconomy has a market capitalization of $183.84 million and $4.02 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Biconomy has traded down 16.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.11 or 0.00331844 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,126.49 or 0.25956522 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00010138 BTC.

Biconomy Profile

Biconomy’s launch date was December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 502,789,360 tokens. The official message board for Biconomy is medium.com/biconomy. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Biconomy is biconomy.io.

Buying and Selling Biconomy

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to improve the user experience of decentralized applications (DApps) by reducing the complexity and cost associated with transactions on web3 products. Biconomy offers an infrastructure that allows protocols to onboard users without paying gas fees, users can pay gas in an ERC-20 token of their choice, avoid blockchain complexities like a change of network, and transactions are confirmed much faster. Biconomy uses meta transactions to achieve these goals, enabling users to submit transactions with zero gas and having a third party pay for the transaction fees. This approach can reduce gas costs by up to 40%.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biconomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Biconomy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Biconomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

