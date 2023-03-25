Biglari (NYSE:BH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $146.12

Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $146.12 and traded as high as $169.37. Biglari shares last traded at $165.27, with a volume of 3,432 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biglari in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.81.
Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.
