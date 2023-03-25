Biglari (NYSE:BH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $146.12

Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $146.12 and traded as high as $169.37. Biglari shares last traded at $165.27, with a volume of 3,432 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biglari in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Biglari Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biglari

About Biglari

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Biglari by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Biglari by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Biglari by 7.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.

