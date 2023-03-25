Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Rating Reiterated by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated their buy rating on shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BMEA. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.
BMEA opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90. Biomea Fusion has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $453.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of -1.75.
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.
