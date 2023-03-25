Bitcoin Trading Up 0.7% Over Last Week (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Bitcoin has a market cap of $533.83 billion and $26.32 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $27,620.39 on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.47 or 0.00454274 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00132202 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00029396 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000630 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,327,475 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.
