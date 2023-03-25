Bitkub Coin (KUB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $381,082.23

Bitkub Coin (KUB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Bitkub Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.72 or 0.00006267 BTC on major exchanges. Bitkub Coin has a market capitalization of $154.19 million and approximately $381,082.23 worth of Bitkub Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitkub Coin has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitkub Coin Profile

Bitkub Coin’s genesis date was April 27th, 2021. Bitkub Coin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,750,000 coins. The official website for Bitkub Coin is www.bitkubchain.com. The official message board for Bitkub Coin is medium.com/bitkubchain. The Reddit community for Bitkub Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitkubchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitkub Coin’s official Twitter account is @bitkubchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitkub Coin (KUB) is a native and utility coin of the Bitkub Chain that is used to fuel, operate, and govern the Bitkub Chain ecosystem. KUB has multiple utilities such as paying transaction fees, redeeming trading fee credit on Bitkub Exchange, and also transferring KUB to one another.

Bitkub Blockchain Technology Co., Ltd., a Bangkok-based financial company, has developed

Bitkub Chain as a solution to the barriers of the blockchain ecosystem. As the first blockchain

infrastructure in Thailand, Bitkub Chain aims to provide an affordable, secure, and scalable

platform for individuals, startups, and entities in the DeFi realm to develop and deploy decentralized

applications (dApps) and cryptographically secured digital-assets on its blockchain infrastructure

at near-to-zero costs.”

Buying and Selling Bitkub Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitkub Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitkub Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitkub Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

