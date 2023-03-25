BitTorrent-New One Day Volume Reaches $12.32 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 25th. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $579.23 million and approximately $12.32 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00009688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000232 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004719 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003907 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001169 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000061 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $11,991,956.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.