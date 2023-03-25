BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up about 2.0% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total value of $742,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,307 shares in the company, valued at $55,158,829.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.
BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $740.92.
BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.
