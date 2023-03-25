BlueArk Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. BlueArk has a total market cap of $32.38 million and $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BlueArk has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One BlueArk token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BlueArk alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,488.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.99 or 0.00458358 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00133438 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00029380 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00042188 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000620 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000797 BTC.

BlueArk Profile

BlueArk is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

