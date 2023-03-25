Blur Price Hits $0.52 on Exchanges (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Blur has a total market capitalization of $43.03 million and $50.70 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blur token can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001898 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Blur has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. Blur’s official website is blur.io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 418,574,980.2130898 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.52787504 USD and is down -7.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $82,368,489.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

