BNB Reaches Market Cap of $51.01 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $323.05 or 0.01172963 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $51.01 billion and approximately $394.62 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About BNB
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,889,834 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.
Buying and Selling BNB
