BNB Reaches Market Cap of $51.01 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $323.05 or 0.01172963 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $51.01 billion and approximately $394.62 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,889,834 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,889,950.73813045 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 324.27072571 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1228 active market(s) with $483,296,682.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.