BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,798 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55,949 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of BOK Financial worth $16,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in BOK Financial by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,711,000 after acquiring an additional 332,904 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,013,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 195,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,407,000 after purchasing an additional 34,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $112.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.57.

Insider Activity

BOK Financial Stock Performance

In other news, Director Pedro Claudia San acquired 1,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.66 per share, with a total value of $103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,387 shares in the company, valued at $247,436.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Pedro Claudia San acquired 1,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.66 per share, with a total value of $103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,387 shares in the company, valued at $247,436.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Alan S. Armstrong acquired 1,500 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.07 per share, with a total value of $130,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,605. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $84.71 on Friday. BOK Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $70.21 and a 1-year high of $110.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.97.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $352.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. BOK Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.05%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

