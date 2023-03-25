Bombardier (TSE:BBD) Lowered to “Sector Perform Market Weight” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Bombardier (TSE:BBD – Get Rating) from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Bombardier has a fifty-two week low of C$7.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.18.

Bombardier (TSE:BBD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$2.29. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.30 billion.

