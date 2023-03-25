Bondly (BONDLY) Price Hits $0.0067

Bondly (BONDLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One Bondly coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bondly has a market cap of $6.56 million and approximately $91,087.40 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bondly has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.69 or 0.00332199 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,172.28 or 0.25984345 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00010149 BTC.

Bondly’s genesis date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,759 coins. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

