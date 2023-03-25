Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock Position Decreased by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV cut its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Boston Scientific accounts for 2.2% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 7,572 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $356,944.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,025,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,885 shares of company stock worth $5,754,217 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.6 %

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Argus lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

BSX opened at $48.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a PE ratio of 107.16, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $49.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.