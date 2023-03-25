Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Acquires 6,419 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Sabre worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,927,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Sabre by 1,201.6% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,247,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,934,000 after buying an additional 2,998,214 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,481,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Sabre by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,500,000 after buying an additional 1,872,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sabre by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,816,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,622,000 after buying an additional 1,789,569 shares during the last quarter.

Sabre Stock Performance

Shares of SABR stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $631.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

SABR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.88.

Sabre Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

Further Reading

