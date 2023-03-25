Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Buys 662 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,440.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 500.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics
In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $1,206,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,141,421. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,516,250 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of CRSP stock opened at $43.43 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $38.94 and a 52-week high of $86.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.32 and its 200-day moving average is $53.07.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 54,271.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.85%. The business’s revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.84) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CRISPR Therapeutics Profile
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
