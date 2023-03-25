Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Has $2.87 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.9% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $186.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.71. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.55 and a fifty-two week high of $229.66.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

