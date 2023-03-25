Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Has $315,000 Stock Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,671,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,104,000 after purchasing an additional 95,409 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,119,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,301 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.4% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,336,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,477,000 after acquiring an additional 563,601 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,838,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,448,000 after acquiring an additional 219,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 15.4% in the third quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 3,600,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,635,000 after acquiring an additional 480,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $15.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average is $8.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a negative net margin of 108.03%. The company had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ADPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank started coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adaptive Biotechnologies

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 5,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $47,057.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,767.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Julie Rubinstein sold 22,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $194,264.76. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,581.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 5,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $47,057.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,767.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,212 shares of company stock worth $335,977 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson on September 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

