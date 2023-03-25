Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.49 Million in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,498 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in MasTec during the second quarter worth $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the third quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in MasTec by 40.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in MasTec during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $91.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.86. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.36 and a 52 week high of $103.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. MasTec had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

MTZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.18.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

