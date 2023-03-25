Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Sells 41 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,169 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Trading Down 0.3 %

PAYC opened at $271.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.36. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.82 and a fifty-two week high of $402.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PAYC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Featured Stories

