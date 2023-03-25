Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Marriott International accounts for approximately 2.1% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 226.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 72.2% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $156.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.93. The stock has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total transaction of $1,345,368.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,173.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,860,436 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.50.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

