Braemar (LON:BMS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $305.24

Shares of Braemar Plc (LON:BMS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 305.24 ($3.75) and traded as low as GBX 292 ($3.59). Braemar shares last traded at GBX 294 ($3.61), with a volume of 44,955 shares trading hands.

Braemar Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £98.10 million, a P/E ratio of 979.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 307.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 304.94.

Insider Activity at Braemar

In other news, insider James Christopher Duchar Gundy purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.56) per share, with a total value of £29,000 ($35,613.41). 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Braemar

Braemar Plc provides shipbroking, and financial advisory services in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, Australia, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Shipbroking and Financial. The Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker and dry cargo charter broking, sale and purchase broking, offshore broking and consultancy, and commodity and commodity derivatives.

