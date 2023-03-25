Brokerages Set nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Target Price at $35.55

Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.82.

NCNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut nCino from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of nCino to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of nCino from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

nCino Trading Down 0.6 %

NCNO stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.47. nCino has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $47.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 5,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $173,083.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,392 shares in the company, valued at $27,882,439.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 5,521 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $173,083.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,392 shares in the company, valued at $27,882,439.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 6,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $160,465.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,445 shares of company stock worth $514,063 over the last ninety days. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,806,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,149,000 after acquiring an additional 733,676 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 29.7% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 26,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of nCino by 6.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP grew its holdings in nCino by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in nCino by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 601,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,588,000 after acquiring an additional 211,400 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

