Brokerages Set The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Price Target at $19.75

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.75.

SKIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Beauty Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beauty Health

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,369,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 390.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,752,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,408 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,576,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,216 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 6,910.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,177,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 4th quarter valued at $7,730,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beauty Health Price Performance

Beauty Health Company Profile

SKIN stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.19. Beauty Health has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

