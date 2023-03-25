Brokers Offer Predictions for Range Resources Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Range Resources in a report released on Tuesday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RRC. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.89.

RRC opened at $24.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.12. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $37.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,514,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources by 126.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,054 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 11,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.79%.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

