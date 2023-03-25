Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV reduced its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 68.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,374 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. CIBC began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.06.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of BAM stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.34.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $958.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

