BTIG Research Cuts WeWork (NYSE:WE) Price Target to $3.00

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BTIG Research from $7.50 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.
WE stock opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $589.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.65. WeWork has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $8.08.
WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.34 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that WeWork will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.
