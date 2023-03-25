Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Shares Sold by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,226 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadre were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Cadre by 18.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Cadre by 75.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cadre by 6.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cadre by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Cadre by 17.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDRE opened at $18.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $702.55 million, a PE ratio of 156.83 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.04. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Cadre’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

CDRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Cadre from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cadre from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

