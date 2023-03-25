Calton & Associates Inc. Acquires 13,785 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF accounts for 1.5% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Calton & Associates Inc. owned 0.94% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSEARCA RYU opened at $109.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.80. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $99.69 and a 1 year high of $127.59.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RYU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

