Calton & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 97.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 14,016 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 113.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period.

Shares of ITA stock opened at $111.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.01 and its 200 day moving average is $108.40. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

