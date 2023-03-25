Calton & Associates Inc. Buys 7,054 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDVV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FDVV opened at $36.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.35. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $42.28.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

