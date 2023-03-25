Calton & Associates Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock opened at $183.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.55 and its 200-day moving average is $166.38. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $186.24.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.