Calton & Associates Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOOV. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,309,000 after buying an additional 69,928 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 489,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,775,000 after buying an additional 68,795 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after buying an additional 34,297 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 321,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,731,000 after buying an additional 33,135 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 240.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 44,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after buying an additional 31,653 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VOOV stock opened at $140.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.18 and a 12-month high of $154.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.56 and a 200-day moving average of $140.85.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

