Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases 16,975 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,975 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.22. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

