Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Acquired by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating) by 477.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,486 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 100.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 196.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $136,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average is $20.96. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.17. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $28.37.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

