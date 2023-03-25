Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Purchased by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned approximately 0.07% of Capri worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Capri by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,240,000 after purchasing an additional 119,122 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Capri by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,561,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 804,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capri by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,827,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,973,000 after purchasing an additional 177,979 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Capri by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,816,000 after purchasing an additional 55,059 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Capri by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,330,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,583,000 after purchasing an additional 72,658 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $43.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.34. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $69.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.37). Capri had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.64.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

