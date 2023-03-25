Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Buys 397 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFRA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $9,213,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,178,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,149,000.

Shares of IFRA opened at $35.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.04.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

