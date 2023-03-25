Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Has $5.72 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lessened its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,116 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,456,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,721,463,000 after buying an additional 1,341,724 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7,846.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,742,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 47,141,587 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,053,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,295,000 after purchasing an additional 185,214 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,858,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,216,000 after purchasing an additional 40,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,392,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,285,000 after purchasing an additional 85,810 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $87.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.84 and its 200 day moving average is $86.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $103.76.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

