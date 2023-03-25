Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Invests $2.24 Million in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,000. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up 1.1% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $181.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.58. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.57 and a fifty-two week high of $213.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.